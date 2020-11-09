MALONE — With the death of an 89-year-old woman, formerly a resident of The Alice Center, Franklin County saw its first COVID-19 fatality Sunday.
According to a press release from the University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center, the woman had been admitted to the hospital from the long-term care facility on Oct. 29.
“It is with tremendous sorrow that we share news of this loss,” Alice Hyde COO Matt Jones said in a statement.
"Our entire organization grieves with the family, and everyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic. There are no words that can heal your grief, but please know that our hearts are with you.”
24 CASES
On Oct. 30, The Alice Center reported that two residents and an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, those numbers had grown to 11 residents and 13 employees.
Visitation was suspended at The Alice Center when the first three cases were reported. Days later, Alice Hyde did the same for non-medical visitation with limited exceptions.
The Alice Center also required all residents to remain in their rooms and cohorted them based on their COVID-19 status. Additionally, employees were instructed to wear full personal protective equipment at all times, the release said.
While the facility was already conducting routine COVID-19 testing of its employees, it put in place routine testing for residents until it is coronavirus-free.
Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown also experienced an outbreak of the virus. More than 100 cases among residents, staff and contacts of staff were linked to the cluster between August and October, including 16 resident deaths.
More than 6,700 nursing home and adult care facility residents in New York state have died from the coronavirus, a sizeable segment of the almost 26,000 fatalities reported statewide.
GUIDANCE
Jones stressed the importance of following public health guidance, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and good hand and respiratory hygiene.
“This crisis continues to impact everyone in our community, and we need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves and to protect each other,” he said.
“We are thankful for our community’s support and help throughout this public health emergency, and we need to continue to support each other, care for each other and remember that we are all in this together.”
