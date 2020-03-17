PLATTSBURGH — The second edition of the Press-Republican's North Country Foodie magazine will appear today featuring a nod to St. Patrick's Day and many fine area restaurants.
Unfortunately, the latest developments of the coronavirus COVID-19 situation has caused New York state to close all bars and restaurants except for delivery or takeout service.
Stories in the magazine were written and put to print prior to the restrictions placed on establishments by the state. We hope you enjoy them despite not being able to visit local eateries.
But we encourage North Country patrons to visit these restaurants and bars once the pandemic has stalled and business returns to normal.
Stay healthy, stay safe.
— Editor Joe LoTemplio
