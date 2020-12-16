KEESEVILLE - Emergency Food Packages called Farm Fresh Packages, are available for purchase by anyone who is interested in buying farm-fresh food.
In March, The Hub on the Hill and AdkAction partnered to create and deliver free Emergency Food Packages containing local food to hundreds of households each week. The project lasted seven months.
The Hub on the Hill has now just launched its expanded Online Marketplace on a new, improved platform. Customers can now shop online for a variety of products sourced from local farms, including Farm Fresh Packages, and receive home delivery.
Pricing incentives leveraged by AdkAction will make the local food available on the Hub’s website affordable for anyone who wants it, a news release said.
The Farm Fresh Packages program is compatible with SNAP benefits, Double-Up Food Bucks, and AdkAction’s new Fair Food Pricing. SNAP consumers receive 65 percent of retail price and Fair Food Pricing-eligible consumers receive 30 percent off off.
“With local COVID cases on the rise, and the harsh weather pushing folks indoors, we have decided to further subsidize the cost of Farm Fresh Packages in order to support the community through this challenging season," Brittany Christenson, executive director of AdkAction, said.
"From now until Dec. 31, anyone who qualifies for either SNAP or Fair Food Pricing can purchase a local Fresh Food Package for only $5.”
Jori Wekin, founder and director of the Hub on the Hill, said they are thrilled to finally be launching the online marketplace.
"It’s been a long road, but the logistical challenges created by COVID have helped us refine our approach and create something truly sustainable, she said."
"It feels good to have so many great partners across the region, like ANCA and AdkAction, and to be in a position to help our community. That’s what it’s all about."
Farm Fresh Packages are available online at thehubonthehill.org and are also available for purchase over the phone for anyone who does not have internet access.
Delivery routes are limited and clearly outlined at thehubonthehill.org. For assistance, call the Hub on the Hill directly at 518-241-9064.
Funding provided by New York State Health Foundation.
