AKWESASNE — In continued efforts to keep Akwesasne safe, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is offering a free flu shot and COVID-19 test clinic for all Akwesasne residents and non-member employees of schools and businesses on the territory.
Staff from Mountain Medical Services will be on site to collect samples for testing, a news release said.
The tests will be Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, the most commonly used test, and requires a swab be inserted in the nostril to take a sample that is sent to lab for testing. Please allow 2 to 7 days to receive results due to demand for testing.
Both flu shots and COVID-19 sample collecting will take place outside the former-IGA building, with flu shots continuing indoors after 1 p.m.
Flu shot clinic will be Oct. 12, 20 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
COVID-19 test collection will be Oct. 7, 15, 20 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Individuals must bring a tribal identification card, Band Card, or Nation Red Card to the testing site, the release said. Non-member residents and employees of Akwesasne are also eligible and should bring their driver’s license to the testing site.
Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe encourages everyone to do their part in ensuring the health and safety of our community in the fight against the global pandemic, the release said.
As of Oct. 1, a total of 1,642 Tribal members have been tested for the novel coronavirus.
"Protect yourself – get a flu shot and COVID-19 test today," the release said.
For more information, contact Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services at (518) 358-3141.
