Five more coronavirus cases at Lee House apartments

LOHR MCKINSTRY/P-R PHOTOThe Essex County Public Health Department and Essex County Office of Emergency Services set up a COVID-19 test site in the Port Henry Stewart's Shop parking lot Thursday to test residents of the Lee House senior apartments down the street and found five more cases of the virus. The event tested 38 Lee House residents and their contacts. A coronavirus cluster broke out at the Lee House last weekend when three residents tested positive for COVID-19.