LAKE PLACID – Adirondack Health’s medically integrated fitness center in Lake Placid will reopen to members at 6 a.m. next Monday, Aug. 31, following extensive infection control planning and facility preparation.
The facility, which opened last year, was closed in mid-March due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.
“We very much look forward to the resumption of membership-based activity at our Lake Placid medical fitness center,” said Aaron Kramer, Adirondack Health’s chief operating officer in a news release.
“Planning has been underway for weeks, and we’re confident that our facility’s clinical background positions us to not only meet, but exceed, the state health department’s rigorous guidelines for safe reopening.”
New safety and infection control measures in the medical fitness center include:
• Implementation of a 33 percent occupancy limit, which reduces facility capacity to 32 occupants at any one time
• Hospital-level health and temperature screening at the door
• Touchless sign-in and sign-out access, linked to a membership management system with full contact information for anyone utilizing the medical fitness facility
• Mandatory face coverings for all members at all times (all staff will wear eye protection, in addition to mandatory face coverings)
• At least six feet of distance between every piece of equipment on the medical fitness floor
• Cleaning and disinfection supplies made available to all members
• Staff on hand to clean all shared equipment after each individual use and monitor for distancing and surface disinfection
• No group fitness classes currently offered
• Only two bathers in the lap pool at any given time, with the middle lane closed (appointments required for pool use)
• Water bottle refill stations disinfected hourly, or more frequently, as required
• Water fountains closed
• Locker rooms available, but showers and lockers currently unavailable (all members are encouraged to arrive dressed for workout)
• Dedicated shower in pool area for bathers only, to be disinfected after each use
• Facility HVAC system upgraded with MERV-13 filters installed
In addition, Adirondack Health has submitted all required documentation and plans for a state-mandated inspection to the New York State Department of Health, which will occur within two weeks of reopening.
The medical fitness center will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
To learn more, visit adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065.
