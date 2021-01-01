First CVPH baby 'wanted to be born in 2021,' mom says

PLATTSBURGH — Arriving five days late and after 36 hours of labor, Aria Alexandra entered the world as University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s first baby of 2021 at 10:37 a.m. Friday.
“We were joking around that she didn’t want to be born in 2020 and be remembered as a COVID baby,” mom Cassandra told The Press-Republican a few hours after her daughter’s birth.
“She wanted to be born in 2021 and start a new year and be independent.”
'CHUNKY MONKEY'
Aria is the first child for Cassandra and her husband, Aaron. They declined to provide their last names in the interest of maintaining privacy.
At 22 inches long, and weighing in at nine pounds and four ounces, Aria has more than two pounds on a cousin also born recently.
“She was a huge baby,” Cassandra said over the phone from the CVPH Alice T. Miner Women & Children's Center. “We called her a chunky monkey.”
Though Aria was only a few hours old, her mother noted she seemed very alert.
“She was wide awake when she was born," Cassandra said.
STRONG NAME
For the first few months of the pregnancy, Cassandra and Aaron thought Aria might be a boy.
But the night before the doctor’s appointment to determine the sex, they started speculating that she might be a girl. That news was confirmed the next day.
When it came to choosing a name, Aaron printed out a list of 100 baby girl names, and both he and Cassandra went through and circled the ones they liked. They ultimately chose “Aria,” which for Aaron called to mind “Arya,” a character from his favorite TV show, “Game of Thrones.”
Spoilers: Arya Stark of Winterfell, though of noble birth, never pictures herself getting married and becoming the lady of a holdfast. Throughout the series, she masters the sword, later utilizing her training as an assassin to avenge her family.
“We wanted a strong name, like an independent woman,” Cassandra said.
And they both liked Aria’s middle name, Alexandra, which was chosen in part due to its similarity to Cassandra.
'IT WAS HARD'
Cassandra found out she was pregnant on April 15, about a month into the pandemic and at a time when many businesses in the state were shut down. She works for a financial institution which, like many others, had to focus on minimal or essential business, so she was home for much of her first trimester.
“It was hard,” Cassandra said. “The difficult part about being pregnant during COVID was my husband wasn’t allowed to go to any doctor’s appointments.
“He had to bring me, wait in the car. We had to do a couple video chats while I was in the doctor’s office and he was in the car.”
Extra precautions included having Aaron go to the grocery shopping while Cassandra stayed home.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Since Aria's due date was Sunday, the five extra days gave her parents plenty of time to expect her arrival, Cassandra said.
She and Aaron look forward to teaching Aria, spending time with her and caring for her.
“We can leave something in this world when we’re gone and they can make a difference, they can be a good person and have values.”
On a personal note, Cassandra is excited for one activity she was not able to do while eight or nine months pregnant.
“I’m also looking forward to being able to sleep comfortably again.”
