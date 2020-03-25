MALONE — Franklin County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
A press release from the Franklin County Department of Public Health March 25 said that the individual, a resident of the county, has been under quarantine since March 21 and remains in isolation at home while receiving follow-up care.
The county department is conducting an investigation to determine where this individual may have been exposed and is contact tracing to detect any individuals this person may have had contact with prior to quarantine, the release said.
There are more than 60 individuals in the county that are in isolation and awaiting test results, and there have been 47 tests that have come back negative.
All indicators point to the possibility of a sharp increase in positive tests and quarantines, the release said.
The health department encourages county residents to continue to reduce contact with other people and stay home, and remember to be prepared, not scared.
Heed the advice of public health experts who agree that the most effective way to “flatten the curve,” or slow the spread of the virus, is to practice social distancing.
For more information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, contact the Franklin County Emergency Services COVID-19 Hotline at 518-481-1111 or email eoccallcenter@franklincony.org
The Alice Hyde Medical Center has established a hotline for anyone with medical questions surrounding COVID-19 at 518-481-2700.
Adirondack Health has also set up a call center at 518-897-2462.
More details will be added to this story.
