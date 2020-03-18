ELIZABETHTOWN – The woman who tested positive for the coronavirus after being seen at Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake had no prior contact or travel that would explain how she contracted the virus, officials said at a press conference here Wednesday.
She went to the emergency room at the hospital on Friday, and was sent home to North Elba to self quarantine after a sample was taken and submitted to the state laboratory in Albany for testing.
Results came back Tuesday and confirmed the woman has COVID-19, Sylvia Getman, Adirondack Health president and CEO, said at the news conference held outside the Essex County complex.
“We had the first case in Essex and Franklin counties,” Getman said. “It was an outpatient. That patient is under (home) isolation while they recover.”
The hospital, which is located in Franklin County, while the patient lives in Essex County, followed State Department of Health guidelines in treating her, Getman said.
The patient has only mild symptoms and is expected to recover, Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said.
“It’s my understanding the patient is improving. They’re in isolation at home. She went from precautionary to, now, mandatory into isolation.”
Beers would not release additional information about the patient, saying it could enable people to identify the person.
“To my knowledge, the person did not have any previous risk factors. They did not travel; they were not travelers out of this country.”
Some people the woman had direct or proximate contact with are also under quarantine, along with others in unrelated cases.
“I have five in precautionary quarantine, 14 in mandatory quarantine, one in isolation, one positive case,” she said. “This has been an ongoing response."
Quarantine is used to restrict movement of well persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease to see if they become sick, while isolation is used to separate ill persons who have a contagious ailment.
“Please, stay home, practice social distancing, maintain a safe distance,” Beers cautioned.
Social distancing means not shaking hands, avoiding crowds, standing at least six feet from other people, and staying home if feeling sick.
Dr. Davis Clauss, chief medical officer at University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital, said they are optimizing for preventive screenings and preparing for more cases.
“We have never encountered a situation that required a more rapid response,” he said. “We don’t know what would be available if our needs are significant. Our capacity for testing and supplies remains limited. We are working to provide appropriate testing.”
He said the hospital is postponing all care that is not time-sensitive and restricting access to the facility.
COVID-19 symptoms are a dry cough, fever and fatigue, he said.
Anyone with a mild case should not seek in-person care, Clauss said, but contact their healthcare provider. Those with worsening symptoms should seek help at a hospital emergency department.
“The public has the opportunity to turn this around,” he said. “This is the time when social distancing will have the most effect.”
He said it's now taking between one and five days to get COVID-19 test results back from the lab, but the interval is "in flux right now" and may get better.
Dr. Kristin Mack of Hudson Headwaters Health Network said their many health centers are doing triage and screening on all those who enter.
“We have taken many steps to contain the COVID-19 impact,” Mack said. “We do that (triage) in a different part of the building.”
The wind was blowing hard at the outdoor press conference, she noted.
“My hair is in my face, but I’m not touching it. Don’t touch your face, keep your distance from folks.”
Getman said they were fortunate at Adirondack Health to have extra space from a recent construction project to use for isolation beds.
“We set up a COVID clinic,” she said. “We are screening people at the door. None of us have seen anything at this scale.”
She said they have so far taken samples for 21 tests, of which two were negative, one positive and the rest pending.
She said Adirondack Health is the biggest employer in the Adirondack Park, with 850 employees.
“We do things in rural areas that are extraordinary,” Getman said. “We are your friends, we are your neighbors. We are here to help you every step of the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.