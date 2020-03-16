PLATTSBURGH — The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Clinton County Monday evening.
The male, a county resident, is a patient in the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Intensive Care Unit, Dr. Wouter Rietsema said in a conference call Monday.
The patient was admitted Saturday night and immediately identified as a suspect case, prompting hospital staff who had, and continue to have contact with him, to always wear protective gear.
The hospital has also limited the number of people who enter his room, which has negative air flow that continually sucks the air out of the room and hospital, said Rietsema, an infectious disease specialist and the hospital's vice president for population health and information services.
Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said her department was conducting contract tracing, looking at everyone who was around the patient from the time he developed symptoms and also in the days before symptom onset.
"We have an ongoing list," she added. "We are working with our federal and state partners to complete the tracking."
LIMITED TESTING KITS
Dr. Keith Collins, also an infectious disease specialist at CVPH, said the hospital was still waiting on the COVID-19 test results for two additional patients.
Streiff said additional testing was conducted Monday for select community members, who are remaining in isolation at home for their results.
The hospital performed dozens of tests, Rietsema said, which will not continue Tuesday because the hospital cannot get any more kits.
"We have a very limited supply of test kits and, despite ordering it, we are being told that we cannot get any right now," he said.
"We don't have an ETA for when we might get more test kits. So, we have to reserve the very few we have for patients that are admitted to our hospital as in-patients."
"Those are the ones that we really need to find out sooner rather than later whether they have the virus or not so we can treat them appropriately and make sure that we maximize what resources we still have to treat people that really need to be treated," Collins added.
Streiff said that they are waiting for the State Office of Emergency Management to release the test kits, and that they have requested 10,000.
'TESTING IS NOT TREATMENT'
As of Monday evening, the number of ventilators at the hospital was not a problem, Rietsema said, but testing kits were.
"As frustrating as this is for individual patients, if you are sick, but not sick enough to go into the hospital, testing is not treatment and testing does not help you," he continued.
"The only thing you can do is self-isolate, stay away from your elderly parents and protect other people in the community until you feel better."
Rietsema said it was hard to forecast the impact of the outbreak because they could not test broadly, but he assumed the numbers would continue to rise in the near future.
What that looks like will depend on a number of factors, he added: how well people self-isolate, follow recommendations and orders from state leaders and avoid large groups, and whether churches elect to continue services or not.
"It depends on all sorts of things that we as individuals have to practice in order to limit the spread of this disease," Rietsema said.
"The fact of the matter is that testing will not stop the spread of this disease in the short run. It's our individual and group actions that we take."
BEST THING: STAY HOME
Collins noted at that at least 80 percent of people who contract COVID-19 do not get sick enough to require hospitalization.
The best thing for them to do is to stay home, he continued, because they will not get the virus if they do not have it.
If they do have it, staying home will help prevent transmission.
"The vast majority do just fine, and can stay home and ride it out just like the flu," Collins said.
Widespread testing in South Korea and Italy has shown the mortality rate to be much lower than it initially looked when COVID-19 first broke out in China, he added.
"Elderly patients are more likely to get sick or hospitalized; the vast majority of young, middle-aged, healthy (people) are not going to get sick."
