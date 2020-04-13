Fire truck parade brings sirens, solidarity

PLATTSBURGH — It’s a sound of courage and a sound of comfort: the cavalry call of a fire engine heading for an emergency.
But for firefighters in the Town of Plattsburgh fire district Saturday, the emergency was not a burning blaze, but the quiet struggle against COVID-19.
To spread cheer in these trying times, firefighters with the Cadyville, Cumberland Head, Plattsburgh District #3 and Morrisonville fire departments organized a fire truck parade that saw fire equipment of all sizes driving about.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Cadyville Fire Department President Chuck Kostyk estimated about a dozen vehicles joined the parade and were able to visit “the vast majority of the roads in the district.”
“There was a lot of people out, waving flags, people on their front porches, people in their windows,” Kostyk said.
The parade was able to bring people together without crowding them up, Kostyk said, noting that he saw parade watchers following good social distancing to avoid possibly spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Firefighters, too, practiced good public safety, with only one person in every vehicle in the parade.
“When we get back our trucks are all wiped down, cleaned down, any touch points cleaned before we leave the station,” he said.
SAFETY AND SOLIDARITY
Kostyk said he hoped the parade gave kids a chance to have something to look forward to in a time when many are “cooped up” at home for their own safety.
And he said he hoped the sight of the fire trucks passing by let on-lookers of all ages know that at a time when a lot is changing, local fire departments are still there for the community.
“Fire equipment is very recognizable. I think it’s a sign of safety and solidarity. I think in times of need, people know and understand that the members of the fire service are there for them.”
