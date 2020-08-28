ELIZABETHTOWN — A fifth Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare resident, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, died Friday.
The Essex County Health Department said in an update that no new cases were reported. The number of cases associated with the Elizabethtown facility remained at 81.
That breaks down to 44 residents — five of whom have died and three who were still hospitalized — 30 staff members and seven contacts of staff.
Two of the residents who have succumbed to the novel coronavirus have been identified by their families as Judy Frennier-Ryan and John Dancoes.
According to a staff breakdown provided by the Health Department, 10 have recovered and three are non-residents of the county.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) requested federal assistance from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a press release from her office said.
One of the agency's Quality Improvement Organization (QIO) teams contacted Essex Center and, on Friday, was on-site to assess steps being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide assistance.
“Ensuring the safety of our seniors in nursing homes has been a top priority over the last several months," Stefanik said in a statement.
"This latest outbreak is deeply concerning, and I will continue to work to get families answers on how this happened and how it can be prevented going forward."
