MALONE — The death of a fifth resident of The Alice Center long-term care facility marks Franklin County's seventh COVID-19-related fatality, all of which have occurred over the past month.
University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center Communications Specialist Phillip Rau explained that the 93-year-old woman passed away at The Alice Center Monday. She had been tested prior and her positive results came in after her death.
"We notified county public health officials (Thursday) upon receiving the positive test results."
Of the seven deaths among Franklin County residents, six have taken place at Alice Hyde facilities.
Three people were residents of The Alice Center who had been transferred to the Malone hospital and passed away, two Alice Center residents died at the nursing home and one member of the community died at the hospital, Rau confirmed.
He said 25 Alice Center residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since Oct. 30.
TOTAL OF 58
Franklin County reported nine new positive cases and one resolved case Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 58. The county's cumulative total is 389 cases. It was also noted that 294 people were in quarantine and isolation.
As of Thursday, there were eight COVID-19-positive residents still housed at The Alice Center, and an additional four residents had been transferred to hospitals within the UVM Health Network, Rau said.
He added that there were three coronavirus patients in Alice Hyde's care, and that five hospital/The Alice Center employees were positive.
County Manager Donna Kissane said preparations for a possible surge in cases in the wake of Thanksgiving consisted of building up the number of contact tracers in Franklin County Public Health Services.
"We also hired EMTs to perform rapid testing to county employees and those who work out of our buildings."
Additionally, hospitals have been provided with rapid tests and state testing site hours have been expanded, Kissane said.
To find a testing site near you, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.
IN-PERSON LEARNING
Up until just more than a month ago, Franklin County stood out even among North Country counties, with a cumulative case total below 200 and no deaths reported throughout the duration of the health crisis.
The county's seven fatalities were accompanied by its highest levels of COVID-19 cases yet, including a record 72 active cases reported on Nov. 20.
In fact, due to community spread and health officials' inability to identify the origin of all cases, all Franklin County schools transitioned to remote learning mid-November.
They were set to remain in that mode until Jan. 4, but Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES announced Wednesday that schools would start bringing students back Monday, Dec. 7.
In a press release, FEH-BOCES cited studies and data showing schools are usually safer than the general community, government officials' advocacy for students to stay in school as much as possible and the state letting up on its school testing requirements should micro-cluster protocols be initiated in Franklin County.
School leaders plan to shift students to remote learning on a case-by-case basis in the future — starting at the individual classroom levels — while still paying attention to local infection rates.
"School officials are proud of the citizens of Franklin County for taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the release said.
"Infection rates are once again under control, and this success means that students can get back to their preferred way of learning."
District leaders advised the community to follow COVID-19 precautions of staying home whenever possible, avoiding large gatherings, social distancing, mask-wearing and regular handwashing.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.