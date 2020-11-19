Festival of Trees goes virtual

PLATTSBURGH — The ARC Foundation's 14th Annual Festival of Trees has gone virtual.
Advocacy and Resource Center Executive Director Robin Pierce said in a press release that the decision to move the event — which normally takes place at Champlain Centre Mall — online was made to keep everyone safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic while still celebrating the holidays.
"This event is a great way for the community to connect and support our mission," she continued.
"We are so appreciative of all of the businesses and organizations that have decorated trees this year and, although we won't be at Champlain Centre Mall, we are extremely grateful for their continued support and partnership and we will be working together this year to promote this year’s event.”
THEMED TREES
The Festival of Trees features almost 30 trees decorated in a variety of themes ranging from "It's a John Deere Christmas" to "All You Need is Love."
Several incorporate puns such as "Christmas Excite 'Mint'," "I'll Be Gnome for Christmas" and "Have a Meowy Knitmas."
Through the direct link to the event page, www.cviarc.org/festival-of-trees, prospective winners get three chances to win for $5.
Winners will be drawn Friday, Dec. 4, and the trees will be available for pick-up in Plattsburgh beginning the following Monday.
FINANCIAL SUPPORT
The event's beneficiary, the ARC Foundation, "provides financial support for programs and services that enhance the lives of intellectually and developmentally-disabled individuals and their families in Clinton County," the release said.
That has included, over the past several months, emergency funding for those who have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, the foundation has provided more than $50,000 in grants for child care costs for the Advocacy and Resource Center's essential workers and partnered with the United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. to help the region's most vulnerable population with unexpected expenses.
“The ARC Foundation has really played a crucial role and assisted many within our community to get through the current health care crisis,” Pierce said.
The ARC Foundation additionally offers a matching gift program for developmentally-disabled individuals, subsidizes Special Olympics training and equipment costs, and provides scholarships to students pursuing human services-related coursework.
"They have been extremely generous and surpassed expectations during the current pandemic and will continue to support vital programs and services to keep the people we support safe, healthy, happy and engaged," said Jared West, public relations and marketing director for the Advocacy and Resource Center and the foundation.
'FRIEND-RAISER'
Asked if the foundation had a particular fundraising goal in mind, West said the event is a "friend-raiser" as much as a fundraiser.
"It really connects us with so many different members of the local business community, as well as individual community members, and has done so for 14 years."
He noted that 2020 has been a challenge for everyone, especially non-profits and fundraising events.
"It has motivated us to get creative and inspired to connect with the community in different ways," West said.
"Unfortunately, a few businesses and organizations could not participate this year, but the ones that have are so excited we produced the event. We are so happy we are able to make Festival of Trees happen this year in spite of all of the challenges."
OTHER FUNDRAISERS
West said the ARC Foundation held its annual golf tournament at Adirondack Golf Course this summer with a few safe and socially-distant adjustments.
"It was a great success and people were so happy to participate in it," he said.
"As we look ahead to next year, we will continue to seek guidance from state and local health authorities and will making adjustments with our in-person events. We hope to be able to return to the in-person connections that are so important to all of us very soon!"
FESTIVAL OF TREES
