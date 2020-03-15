MALONE — All 10 of the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES component schools will be closed effective immediately in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The closure will last until at least April 20, but may be modified if it is still unsafe to return to classes at that point.
Any students planning on the longest spring break of their lives will be disappointed, though, as FEH BOCES has provided all of its component schools with guidance on how to conduct remote learning during the closure.
“All of the schools have been doing some amount of planning ahead of time for a possible long closure like this,” BOCES District Superintendent Dale Breault said. “The reality is, some schools are more prepared to do this than others.”
Breault said that all of the district’s component schools will send home educational materials to help continue the school year, though it will vary district to district based on each school’s resources.
Similarly, districts have all received guidance on how to provide meals to students in need during the closure.
“They’re all looking at that, and making sure we’re considering mental health and special education needs of our students,” Breault said.
Again, Breault said the response would vary from school to school.
He added that the subject of childcare was brought up in meetings between BOCES and local health officials, but said that everyone landed on the fact that establishing any kind of large scale child care would defeat the point of any social distancing the closure would accomplish.
“One thing I have been incredibly heartened about is seeing people on Facebook offering, ‘Oh I can take kids at this time,’” Breault said. “It’s great to see our community come together.”
Breault understands that this closure will be challenging for everyone, but expressed gratitude toward the largely positive response so far.
“We really want to thank everybody for all of their support,” Breault said. “We all wonder whether this is the right thing to do or not. We want to try to do our best to follow the social distancing practices.”
The FEH BOCES region is made up of districts in Brushton-Moira, Chateaugay, Lake Placid, Long Lake, Malone, Raquette Lake, Salmon River, Saranac Lake, St. Regis Falls and Tupper Lake.
There has not been any confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in any of those districts.
For further information on schoolwork and meal availability in each district, visit your school district’s website.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.