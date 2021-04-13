PLATTSBURGH - The federal Center for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration has issued a recommended pause of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
"Today the CDC and FDA issued a statement recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution," New York state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement.
"New York State will follow the CDC and FDA recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide immediately today while these health and safety agencies evaluate next steps. All appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine."
Zucker went on to say, "As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'appear to be extremely rare' and, 'People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.'
"I am in constant contact with the federal government and we will update New Yorkers as more information becomes available."
Locally, UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center is temporarily suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after the recommendation that treatments be immediately halted.
“We are making this decision out of an abundance of caution,” Matt Jones, Alice Hyde’s Chief Operating Officer, said.
“While we wait for more guidance and information from federal and state public health officials, we will continue to offer doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as long as our supplies last.”
Alice Hyde had begun vaccinating eligible New Yorkers with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday, when it administered does of the single-shot treatment to 54 people, a news release said.
Vaccine clinics had also been scheduled to take place today and Wednesday at the Alice Hyde Walk-In Clinic on Park Street.
Kelly Beach, Alice Hyde’s Director of Outpatient Medical Services, said the hospital was reaching out directly to individuals scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and working with them to either reschedule them to receive the Moderna vaccine, or put them on a waiting list while the hospital awaits further guidance from New York State Department of Health on use of the J&J vaccine.
“Our first priority is making sure people are aware of why we are pausing use of the J&J vaccine, and the alternative options they have to be vaccinated while we wait for more information and guidance,” she said.
The decision to pause J&J vaccine distribution will impact about 40 people, who had been scheduled to receive the vaccine today at Alice Hyde Walk-in Clinic.
The hospital currently has a limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, and is offering those doses to individuals who had been scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine.
The hospital will continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment as long as its supply of the Moderna vaccine lasts, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.