Federal reps welcome, condemn Barrett confirmation

PLATTSBURGH — While U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) extended her congratulations to newly-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett, New York's senators came down hard against the process behind her confirmation.
In a statement, the congresswoman described Barrett as "an exceptional legal scholar" who was "uniquely qualified to fill this seat."
"She is deeply respected among her legal peers and has a record of dedication to the Constitution," Stefanik said.
"In addition, she makes history as the first working mother to serve on the Supreme Court. Justice Barrett will serve as a role model for young women for generations to come."
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) framed Barrett's confirmation as a representation of GOP efforts "to impose an ultra-conservative ideology on the American people, the majority of whom do not share their views."
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) concurred.
"This nomination is part of a decades-long effort to tilt the courts towards the right to accomplish through the courts what Republicans could never accomplish through Congress," he tweeted Monday night.
JUDICIARY POLITICIZED
All the Democratic and independent senators along with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted against Barrett's confirmation Monday night. Collins was the lone Republican to vote no, making for a 52-48 vote in favor Barrett's installation.
In explaining her vote against Barrett's nomination, Gillibrand contended her views on reproductive rights, health care, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights and civil rights were far out of the mainstream and thus made her unfit to serve on the nation's highest court.
"But in addition to her unacceptable legal views, the duplicitous and hypocritical manner of this rushed confirmation process demonstrates a flagrant disregard for American democracy," Gillibrand continued.
"Under Sen. McConnell’s leadership, our judiciary has been politicized beyond recognition and it will distort our legal system for years to come."
DARKEST DAYS
During floor remarks prior to the Senate's final vote on Barrett's confirmation, Schumer said the Republican majority would never get its credibility back and would speed a decline of faith in U.S. institutions and politics, as well as the Senate and Supreme Court.
He said those who believe the anger surrounding Barrett's appointment would blow over were wrong, and argued the American people would never forget "this blatant act of bad faith" and "complete disregard for their voices."
"They will never forget the rights that are limited, constrained or taken away by a far-right majority on the Supreme Court and history will record that, by brute political force, in contradiction to its stated principles, this Republican majority confirmed a lifetime appointment on the eve of an election, a justice who will alter the lives and freedoms of the American people while they stood in line to vote.
"Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 — it will go down as one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.