PLATTSBURGH — The city OK'd the Plattsburgh Farmers' and Crafters' Market for a late May opening at its site within the Durkee Street parking area.
"The community needs this market, because they have so few other things to go to right now," Market Manager and Vice President Julie Baughn told the Plattsburgh City Common Council Thursday night.
"I have people who rely on this; they really need this market. We need to support our local farmers, our local meat people and everyone. We need to have this market."
The council approved the decision with a 5 to 0 vote, allowing the market to operate Saturday, May 30 to Saturday, Oct.10.
LESS VENDORS
Empire State Development deemed such markets essential under COVID-19 directives and while food vendors and some crafters, like soap and face-mask makers, were cleared, other vendors, like jewelry makers and quilters, were not.
That meant the downtown market would have less stations for patrons to shop this year.
For its 2019 season, the market had touted nearly 40 vendors and, this year, Baughn said the number was at 22.
Plus, with unnecessary gatherings still prohibited against, musical guests and other activities would not be allowed.
"We had to strike out those other portions of the arrangement," City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller said.
"So it's strictly a farmers market and less of a community event. Unless and until," he added, "the New York PAUSE has been modified."
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
With concerns of the novel coronavirus still on high alert, Baughn generated a safety plan.
The market manager showed city councilors a hand-drawn map, picturing a one-way walking path through vendors, who would be stationed six feet from one another.
All vendors would be required to wear masks, have hand sanitizer on-hand and regularly wipe down stations.
The drawing featured at least four hand washing stations and Baughn said no food samplings would be allowed onsite.
"I'm going to have people helping me police the area," she said. "I will only be allowing 15 people in at a time."
And, she added, all products, food or otherwise, would be handled with care.
"The Department of Agriculture is very stringent about what (vendors) can and can't do," she said.
NEW SITE
The city has been making way for the Plattsburgh Farmers' and Crafters' Market down at its harborside off of Green Street, the former site of some Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Buildings.
That move was to allow Prime Plattsburgh LLC, future developer of the Durkee Street parking area, to take over the market building located within the downtown lot.
Community Development Director Matthew Miller said the city was evaluating a plan for the market's future site, but would hold off on any construction there at this time.
Miller said the city was awaiting decisions of its Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board, both of which will need to vote on applications related to the Durkee project, and for any possible litigation related to those decisions, as has been threatened.
"Once those boards come to resolutions approving the project and any subsequent litigation that is filed against any of the decisions of any of the boards is resolved. . . at that point, we will commence with construction on the new farmers market," Miller said.
"The thinking being that these are public dollars in a time of great fiscal uncertainty and we don't want to commit them to physical construction until we are absolutely certain that the farmers market will no longer be able to operate in its current location, because of the Durkee project."
Miller said the market could be moved before the end of the 2020 season and expected about 30 days of construction at the new site.
'LOOKING FORWARD TO IT'
Baughn thanked the council for the recent approval.
"They were very understanding and receptive to the fact that this market need to take place," she said, extending thanks to City Mayor Colin Read and the Community Development Office.
"I'd like to let my customers know that we are looking forward to opening May 30 and seeing some of our regulars and even a lot of new people," she told The Press-Republican.
Baughn said to check the market's Facebook page for updates and a informational video on the year's precautions.
