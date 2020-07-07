PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Office for the Aging will be distributing farmers’ market coupons to eligible seniors in Clinton County.
Due to COVID-19, distribution will be modified for safety. Farmers’ market coupons will be distributed via drive-through, according to a news release.
Distribution will be to people in their vehicles.
No coupons will be issued from the office this year.
Coupons will be available for pick-up at the following drive-thru locations from 9 a.m. to noon:
• Tuesday, July 14 - SUNY Plattsburgh Field House parking lot
• Wednesday, July 15 - Peru Jr./High school bus parking loop
• Friday, July 17 – Northeastern Clinton Middle/High school parking lot
Who is Eligible?
• Must be 60 years or older
• Monthly Income at or below 185 percent of Federal Poverty Level
$1,968/month for a one-person household;
$2,658/month for a two-person household;
$3,349/month for a three-person household
Income levels increase by $691 /month based on the number of persons in the applicant's household
• Only one coupon booklet per eligible senior in each household; while quantities last
• The eligible individual must sign up in person. An eligible power of attorney or proxy with proper paperwork can sign for the coupons
Rules and Procedures for All Locations:
• Clients will remain in their vehicles at all times. A staff member will distribute the necessary eligibility paperwork and booklets via the vehicle’s window
• Clients and staff must be wearing masks at all times
• Please bring your own pen for sanitation purposes
• Please be patient, lines may be long, but wait times should be short
For more information or if you are unable to attend a drive-thru site, please contact our office at 518-565-4620 to make alternate arrangements.
