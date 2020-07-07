PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Office for the Aging will be distributing farmers’ market coupons to eligible seniors in Clinton County.

Due to COVID-19, distribution will be modified for safety. Farmers’ market coupons will be distributed via drive-through, according to a news release.

Distribution will be to people in their vehicles.

No coupons will be issued from the office this year.

Coupons will be available for pick-up at the following drive-thru locations from 9 a.m. to noon:

• Tuesday, July 14 - SUNY Plattsburgh Field House parking lot

• Wednesday, July 15 - Peru Jr./High school bus parking loop

• Friday, July 17 – Northeastern Clinton Middle/High school parking lot

Who is Eligible?

• Must be 60 years or older

• Monthly Income at or below 185 percent of Federal Poverty Level

 $1,968/month for a one-person household;

  $2,658/month for a two-person household; 

 $3,349/month for a three-person household

 Income levels increase by $691 /month based on the number of persons in the applicant's household

• Only one coupon booklet per eligible senior in each household; while quantities last

• The eligible individual must sign up in person. An eligible power of attorney or proxy with proper paperwork can sign for the coupons

Rules and Procedures for All Locations:

• Clients will remain in their vehicles at all times. A staff member will distribute the necessary eligibility paperwork and booklets via the vehicle’s window

• Clients and staff must be wearing masks at all times

• Please bring your own pen for sanitation purposes

• Please be patient, lines may be long, but wait times should be short

For more information or if you are unable to attend a drive-thru site, please contact our office at 518-565-4620 to make alternate arrangements.

 

