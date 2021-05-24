Fairly Excited: No. Co. event venues react to masking adjustments

PLATTSBURGH — The state's mask mandate has been quite the bummer for couples planning to say, "I do," this wedding season, so news that a face covering was now optional attire for the fully vaxxed was music to the ears of event space owner Stephanie Demarais.
With some family help, Demarais has since 2019 worked to open her rustic-meets-modern Adirondack venue, Rustic Pines Barn. Though the venue's first wedding was originally planned for this July, she said some couples had since rescheduled their big days.
"We had a few people postpone to 2022 just because they wanted normalcy when it comes to a wedding. It's their one special day to do this and they didn't want to have to deal with the mask thing," she said.
"Since we have weddings starting in August, it's amazing that the mask mandate has been lifted for those who have been vaccinated. It's definitely big for them."
MASKS OPTIONAL
According to the state's latest mask guidance, small-scale events, or those below the state's gathering limits of 250 indoors or 500 outdoors, would follow the same rules as those of the business community.
That meant event venues could mandate masks and social distancing was a requirement, unless all attendees could present proof of full vaccination.
Demarais planned to alert her couples about the changes, letting them know that, for the vaccinated, masks are optional.
"If you're vaccinated, it's your day, so it's pretty much up to them and the bridal party," she said, adding that she could arrange tables on a case-by-case basis in her 6,000-square-foot barn to account for social distancing, if needed.
"This year has been unpredictable, because of COVID and the restrictions and everything," she said. "We're super stoked to hear about this from a business standpoint and as a regular civilian.
"I think everyone is just ready to get moving and be back to normal and see some smiling faces. That's what I miss, seeing people's facial expressions."
LARGER EVENTS
State guidelines limited large-scale events, exceeding the state's gathering capacities, only by the space available for patrons or parties of patrons to maintain required distance.
Adjusted guidelines for unvaccinated attendees and those with unknown vaccination statuses are as follows:
• Six feet of social distancing required
• Must be seated in assigned sections designated for unvaccinated individuals
• Masks required indoors, except while seated and eating or drinking
• Proof of negative COVID-19 test results required for those over the age of four at large-scale, indoor events, but are optional at large-scale outdoor events
Adjusted guidelines for fully vaccinated attendees are as follows:
• May be spaced directly next to one another at 100 percent capacity
• Must be seated in assigned sections designated for fully vaccinated individuals
• Masks are optional
Venues are required to verify vaccination status to take advantage of reduced social distancing requirements. They can do so via paper form, digital application or the state's Excelsior Pass.
FAIR STILL ON
Pandemic concerns led the Clinton County Fair's 24-member board to cancel the annual event last year, but Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said it is scheduled to return this summer from Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 1.
Perrotte said the latest updates "hasn't changed much" when it comes to planning the event, though the board was considering designated vaccinated and non-vaccinated sections for the fair's live events, including its yet-to-be-announced musical act, demolition derby, several horse shows, classic car show and monster truck show.
"All along our plan was to go by the guidelines that were presented to us; whatever the guidelines are, that's what we'll do," Perrotte said. "They might change again before July 27th, so I'm not panicking or putting anything in place right now. We'll do what we have to do to keep everybody safe."
AT THE STRAND
Tom McNichols, Strand Center for the Arts and the Strand Theatre board president, said the historic downtown theater would not be a trailblazer when it came to these new mask rules and would wait to see what other venues do first before checking the apps or vaccination cards of every patron.
As its first planned theater event, scheduled for late October and showcasing Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, McNichols couldn't guess what the event will look like or how different guidelines will be then.
"The future is still the future, that's why shows are booked out that far. There is a strange subset for theaters that is not the same as a lot of general businesses and there seems to be a lot of confusion about exactly what those details are," he said.
"That's why we don't really have a lot of events going on. . . and that's kind of nationwide. The entire national touring market — if it's booked before Labor Day, chances are it's at an outdoor venue. No one can take the risk of needing a full occupancy to make the dollars work by putting them inside too soon."
McNichols said the Strand's upcoming classes and exhibitions would continue to require masks for the time being.
