PLATTSBURGH — In response to COVID-19, Eye Care for the Adirondacks has come up with a plan to help protect staff and patients.
That includes enhancing cleanliness measures; screening patients, employees and visitors; and encouraging social distancing, Executive Director Thomas Ferris said.
"We will continue to care for our patients," he said.
"We plan to remain open during our normal hours of operation and will notify our patients if there are any changes. We will be here to help our patients with their vision needs."
Ferris said Eye Care's cleaning procedures have always used EPA-certified cleansers and disinfectants.
But in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, they have implemented incremental cleaning protocols to increase the frequency of cleaning and help minimize the risk of transmission.
Eye Care is asking patients, employees and visitors if they have experienced any flu-like symptoms in the past 14 days or had contact with anyone who is infected or has traveled to an affected area.
"If they have, we kindly request that they reschedule their appointment and contact their family physician or their local heath department," Ferris said.
And, due to the outbreak, all visitors or drivers are asked to wait in their vehicles to avoid overcrowding the waiting rooms, which have been modified to add space between patients.
Patients who need to make or reschedule appointments for any reason are asked to contact Eye Care.
"The health and safety of our staff and patients are our top concern," Ferris said.
