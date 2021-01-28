ELIZABETHTOWN – The first case of the more-contagious UK COVID-19 variant has been identified in Essex Country.
The Essex County Public Health Department said the strain was sequenced following random sampling conducted by the State Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center laboratory in Albany as part of the state's COVID-19 Strain Surveillance efforts.
The department said Thursday that because the identification of the strain was part of random sampling of tests by the state laboratory, they have not been told which town the person lives in.
The discovery was announced Wednesday night, with Essex County joining Long Island and New York City, and Westchester, Saratoga, Tompkins, Niagara, Onondaga, and Warren counties discovery of the variant, bringing the statewide total to 42 known cases.
“Public health experts are working to better understand the potential impact of this variant, including how the variant spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it,” Essex County Public Health Senior Educator Andrea Whitmarsh said in a release.
“CDC’s recommendations for slowing the spread, wearing masks, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding crowds, ventilating indoor spaces and washing hands often, will also prevent the spread of this variant.”
The UK variant, called B.1.1.7, spreads about 56 percent more easily and quickly than other variants. There is no evidence so far that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.
Pfizer and Moderna say their coronavirus vaccines are still effective against B.1.1.7.
This strain was first detected in September 2020 and is now dominant in London and southeast England. It has since been detected in many countries around the world, including the United States and Canada.
Statewide, hospitalizations fell to 8,771. Of the 202,661 tests reported Tuesday, 11,028, or 5.44 percent were positive.
There were 1,558 patients in ICU Tuesday, up 14 from the previous day. Of them, 1,027 are intubated. There were 170 deaths from the virus on Tuesday in New York state.
On Wednesday, 96 percent of first doses allocated to the state had been administered. This represents 1,246,946 first doses administered of the 1,304,050 allocations received from the federal government.
“We're slowly coming down from our holiday surge and the number of new cases and hospitalizations have decreased across the state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
“All Orange Zone restrictions, and some Yellow Zone restrictions, have been lifted statewide, including all cluster zones in Western New York.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.