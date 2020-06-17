Extension of border restrictions met with criticism, disappointment

ELAINE THOMPSON/AP PHOTOIn this photo taken May 17, 2020, de Rham family members from the U.S. and Canada visit at the border between the countries in Peace Arch Park, in Blaine, Wash. Though the fact that commercial shipping between the U.S. and Canada continues uninterrupted is welcome, “it misses how integrated we are economically,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.