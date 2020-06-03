ELIZABETHTOWN – The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will be expanding operating hours at its Crown Point and High Peaks Health Centers, and at the Crown Point Health Center Food Pantry.
The health centers reopened last month with limited hours and will resume a full, Monday through Friday schedule beginning June 8, according to a news release.
“People don't have to wait to get the care they need,” UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital Medical Director for Primary Care Dr. Rob Demuro said.
“We are open and can safely provide care in person and online.”
In-person visits have more than quadrupled across the hospital’s six health centers since mid-March, says Demuro.
“We took a phased approach to reopening our Crown Point and High Peaks Health Centers as we welcomed patients back for well checks and non-urgent care. We are happy to be able to resume a full schedule, especially as we see more patients returning for care.”
A number of precautions are in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff. Masks, screening for COVID symptoms and temperature checks are required for all in-person visits.
To limit the number of people in the waiting area, appointments are staggered and patients who do not require assistance are asked to come alone. Patients may also check in by phone and wait in their vehicles.
The Crown Point Health Center Food Pantry will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We know many of our community members don’t have enough food,” said Amanda Whisher, the hospital’s food pantry coordinator, “We are happy to be able to increase pantry hours to better support their needs.”
Donations are accepted at the Crown Point Health Center, and can be coordinated by phone. For more information on the food pantry, please call (518) 873-3125.
Elizabethtown Community Hospital operates a network of community-based health centers across Essex County, with locations in Au Sable Forks, Crown Point, Elizabethtown, Westport, Willsboro, and Wilmington.
All health centers offer next-day appointments and are accepting new patients. Walk-in and urgent appointments are available on Saturdays at the Elizabethtown Community Health Center.
To make an appointment, please call the health center nearest you, or visit: https://www.ech.org/Health-Centers/.
