PLATTSBURGH — Voters now have an additional week to mail in their ballots for school board elections and budget votes.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Sunday which said residents have until 5 p.m. today to submit the ballots directly to their districts, and that ballots should be received in the mail by the districts no later than June 16.
"Any receptacle used for hand delivery of absentee ballots in such election shall be closed and removed at 5 p.m. on June 9, 2020," the order reads.
"The ballots therein shall remain unopened pending delivery of mailed ballots, and shall be removed and canvassed after 5 p.m. on June 16, 2020."
The governor's decision to extend the deadline for submitting ballots by mail and push back counting of ballots does not substantially impact the Plattsburgh City School District's approach, Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said.
"We will simply reschedule the election officials, delay the count while we await additional mailed ballots over the coming week and proceed at that time as we had planned.
"However, the release of this executive order on the eve of the scheduled vote is, in my opinion, part of a growing issue of lacking state guidance and/or reversals of state-level decisions."
The district, as always, is eager to comply with the rules that have been developed.
"But keeping these straight has become dizzying, and what information we receive has become unreliable," Lebrun said.
"Regardless, we were prepared to begin the count (Tuesday), and we'll be equally prepared to do so next week, after the new deadline for mailed ballots."
From what Lebrun has been led to believe, the executive order was made necessary by procedural issues, such as delayed printing or mailing, elsewhere in the state.
"To my knowledge, none of these issues arose locally, and I believe that the collective school district constituents of the North Country should be pleased that our region was a statewide leader in this election process."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.