PLATTSBURGH — An executive order that made changes to the school board elections and budget vote process may have unintended consequences in terms of cost and implementation, Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey said.
Among other measures, the order, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo May 1, rescheduled those votes to June 9 and required that every eligible voter be sent an absentee ballot with a postage-paid return envelope.
"This is a totally new twist to supporting the (COVID-19) pandemic response," Davey said.
"With that being said, I know our districts are committed to meeting their obligations, but it does present unintended challenges that they’re all doing their best to fill."
UNFUNDED MANDATE
Chazy Central Rural School Superintendent Scott Osborne said a clear challenge of the changes is that they present an unfunded mandate.
"In a normal circumstance, we are not mailing out a large number of absentee ballots," he said.
"The governor's executive order states that districts must send a postage-paid return envelope to all voters, and this imposes a large unbudgeted cost on our school."
Each district manages its own vote and process, Davey said.
"Part of the obstacles that they’re facing is working with their school community to determine all the eligible voters because there are many second homes throughout our region as well."
Additionally, households may have more than one eligible voter, he added.
SUPPORT MODE
CVES is currently in support mode as the individual districts work to prepare for the elections and budget votes, Davey said.
That includes helping to order envelopes and printing ballots at its print shop, he added.
Osborne said CCRS will use its website, social media streams and other communications systems to notify residents when ballots will be coming to their mailboxes or post office boxes.
"We are fortunate to have a pattern of strong community support here in Chazy."
