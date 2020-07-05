E'town hospital ramps back up

ELIZABETHTOWN – The University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital staff is slowly getting back to work after the facility was sidelined by the coronavirus.
In a Zoom conference this week, hospital officials talked about the long road ahead as the hospital returns to operation.
Elizabethtown lost a lot of revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer John Remillard said.
“On March 16 our world changed, the pandemic arrived,” Remillard said.
“Because many patients did not show up, we furloughed many of our employees. We received some assistance from the federal government to replace some of the lost income.”
The hospital laid off 25 staff members due to about a 50 percent drop in revenue.
University of Vermont Health Network set up a command center to be part of disaster recovery, University of Vermont Health Network President Dr. John Brumsted said.
“All providers came together to coordinate our efforts,” Brumsted said. “A lot of drugs quickly got into short supply. There was a problem accessing PPE.”
They joined with Vermont hospitals and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, NH to acquire supplies using their combined buying power.
“We stopped doing all non-essential care and with that went a lot of revenue,” Brumsted said. “Elizabethtown got a little over $4 million (from the federal government). The management team buckled down and really worked to control expenses.”
Anyone who was paid less than $99,000 annually got a week’s pay bonus, he said, for working during the pandemic.
The University of Vermont Health Network had already committed to spending $15.8 million for a new medical records system, with the purchased authorized by the Green Mountain Care Board.
By November 2021, the new records system will be operational, he said.
“This will be a great benefit to our patients and our doctors,” Remillard said. “Doctors will know everything about a patient on their computer.”
Epic of Verona, Wisconsin is providing the software and modules that will store and link patient information.
In addition, a new mobile MRI unit is arriving soon, Brumsted said, to replace one that’s outdated, and the new Hudson Headwaters Health Network Ticonderoga Health Center will open within the hospital’s Ticonderoga campus, formerly Moses-Ludington Hospital, in September.
Elizabethtown Community Hospital will have lost $30 to $40 million during the pandemic, by their estimates, Brumsted said.
He said 24 percent of visits are now done via video calls.
“Telehealth, many of us wanted to have this ability,” ECH Primary Care Director Dr. Rob Demuro said. "There’s been a lot of support for it. We used it quite a bit during the surge.”
The sparse Internet infrastructure in the area was the biggest barrier to telehealth, he said.
“We’ve been surprised with the abilities and what can be done with telehealth.”
One issue they’ve found is that people with serious health conditions didn’t present themselves for treatment during the pandemic.
“In our area, we've seen people with delayed presentation of heart attack and stroke,” ECH Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Clauss said.
Essex County hasn’t been heavily impacted by the virus as many more urban areas.
“We worked with our public health partners to try to manage the surge,” Clauss said. “We made all these preparations and for awhile the silence was deafening. We made E'town a center of excellence for patients needing acute rehabilitation from COVID-19.”
Nursing homes were reluctant to take them, he said.
ECH is prepared for a second surge in the fall, Clauss said.
“We know far more about the management of the disease,” he said. “We’ve already proven that use of masks and social distancing actually really does work to get you through a surge.”
Elizabethtown now has a good supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), Clauss said.
Visitors are allowed again at ECH, he said.
“I believe it’s safe for both patients and workers,” Clauss said.
Brumsted said one thing they’re doing during the pandemic is looking into systemic racism within the healthcare system and in the community they service.
Race should not influence a patient’s outcome, he said, and they want to make sure it doesn’t.
