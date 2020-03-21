ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department has identified two new positive cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Essex County.
The patients were tested at the University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s new drive-through testing site, and are being monitored at home by the Essex County Health Department (ECHD).
“The greatest advantage of drive-through testing is safety,” UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital Medical Director of Emergency Medicine and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Clauss said in a news release.
“A staff member in full protective equipment performs the nasal swab test while the patient remains in their vehicle. This minimizes patient and staff exposure to infection.
I want to be clear that drive-through testing at Elizabethtown Community Hospital is by appointment only and requires a provider’s order."
Clauss added, "Due to limitations on testing supplies and capacity, we must continue to adhere to strict guidelines regarding who gets tested. The key here is that patients who are being tested have already been evaluated by a health professional and meet the current criteria for testing. Responsible use of our resources is essential.”
It’s important to point out that there is no treatment for COVID-19 and many cases will have only mild symptoms. For others, staying home and getting lots of fluids and rest is what we recommend.”
According to Essex County Health Department Director Linda Beers, test results typically come back within two to five days. Patients who are tested are advised to self-isolate at home, pending results.
If a patient tests positive, they are immediately placed under a mandatory isolation order.
“This is all done in very close coordination with the patients, their providers, and the test site. Once we get a positive test result, we start the contact tracing process and monitor the patient’s health daily while they are isolated at home. The health department-hospital partnership is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Beers said.
“We have the ability to slow the spread of this virus. The most effective way to do so is to prevent new cases. The most effective way to prevent new cases is to take strict social distancing measures.”
The symptoms of COVID-19 are a cough, fever and/or shortness of breath – similar to the flu. If you have mild symptoms, you should stay home and rest, the release said.
Those with more severe symptoms, such as trouble breathing or inability to eat or drink, should call their primary care provider immediately. It is not recommended that people seek treatment at an emergency department unless they are short-of-breath, or otherwise need urgent medical help.
COVID-19 is spread through droplets in the air, so it can be spread through coughing and sneezing. It is likely it can contaminate surfaces as well, the release said.
The incubation period is thought to be 14 days. There are simple actions we can take to help prevent the spread of the flu and coronavirus, including:
• If you are sick, stay home
• Clean your hands frequently – wash your hands and use portable alcohol hand sanitizer before you eat
• Cough and sneeze into your arm, not your hands
• Don’t touch your face
• Avoid crowded spaces
Additional updates related to COVID-19 will be posted to our website at: https://www.ech.org/COVID-19-Information-and-Updates.
