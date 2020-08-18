ELIZABETHTOWN – A resident at the Essex Center nursing facility here is Essex County’s first death from COVID-19.
Three new cases were found at Essex Center this week, and on Tuesday, the Essex County Public Health Department reported that one died on Aug. 17.
“It is with great sadness that we must announce the first death of an Essex County resident due to complications related to COVID-19,” Essex County Health Director Linda Beers said in a news release. “The individual was a resident of Essex Center in Elizabethtown.”
The person's name and sex were not released, and Beers said they are so far unsure how the three residents at the home were exposed.
The other two Essex Center residents have been admitted to CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh for treatment.
“Essex Center in working closely with the New York State Department of Health Bureau of Healthcare Associated Infections and the LHD (Local Health Department) to identify close contacts at this time,” she said by email.
Beers said she and her staff were affected by the death.
“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones, and the healthcare workers who helped care for this individual.”
She said the Essex County Public Health Department is also operating closely with the facility and the New York State Department of Health to continue to ensure all proper protocols are in place to maintain a safe environment for residents and staff at Essex Center, formerly Horace Nye Nursing Home.
“All residents have been COVID tested on Aug. 17 and the results have been transported to Wadsworth Lab for analysis in conjunction with New York State Department of Health,” Beers said. “All staff are tested weekly and we do not have a test result for a positive staff (member) at this time.”
Wadsworth is the state lab in Albany.
A food service worker at Essex Center tested positive for the coronavirus at the end of July, but has since recovered. The employee was asymptomatic.
All patients and staff were tested for COVID-19 at that time, under state guidelines, and were negative.
“Screening at the door continues to be diligent and employees have been wearing PPE since early March as per the guidelines of New York State Department of Health and the CDC,” Essex Center spokesman Jeffrey Jacomowitz said when the employee tested positive in July.
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said he and his fellow legislators are sending their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
"Though we have been working intensively for months at control and containment of the COVID-19 virus and seeing some success, the first loss because of this insidious disease hits everyone in Essex County hard," he said. "It is a clarion call for all of us to take this pandemic seriously and redouble our efforts to keep everyone safe."
The County Health Department said all Essex County residents should continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, stay at least six feet apart from other people and washing hands frequently.
There have been four COVID-19 related deaths in Clinton County since the pandemic began, and none in Franklin County.
