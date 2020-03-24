Essex County schools coping with closing

NEW RUSSIA — A sampling of Essex County schools indicates that they are taking measures to ensure students and parents are informed, and receive assignments as well as meals where applicable.
Boquet Valley:
Mondays are hectic at Boquet Valley Central School’s (BVCS) Mountain View Campus as a week’s supply of food and school assignments are loaded on the district’s vans and smaller buses.
"One hundred percent of our district students’ families are receiving food,” BVCS Superintendent Joshua Meyer said.
"Last week we delivered daily, but we are now doing it only on Mondays. Each family will receive a loaf of bread, rather than us making the sandwiches. Some families who do not need the food are passing it on to others.”
Meyer continued, “I am impressed and excited by how quickly our staff has pulled the food and instruction together. It was a lot to ask in a short period of time.”
The packages are dropped off at the doors of students to minimize contact, and the teachers are working from home.
“It is like a ghost town at the buildings. The clerical and administrators are rotating days.”
Keene:
Keene Central School Superintendent Daniel Mayberry said, “We had started planning last week and were partially prepared for the closing. We have shifted much of our teaching to using digital communication and learning resources. Many classes are using a combination of texts and printed material along with email. Google Classroom and other online resources currently used in their regular classes are being used.
One-to-one Chromebooks are already used in the district and the Chromebooks went home on Friday (March 13) last week for grades 4-12 and for grades K-3 were either delivered or available for pick-up this week at school."
Mayberry also said, "We surveyed families and are providing breakfast and lunches to those families that requested us to continue the service. Meals are delivered to each family's home once a week. We will be reviewing our operations and program in the coming weeks and will make adjustments as needed.”
Schroon Lake:
“Schroon Lake Central School (SLCS) is providing packages of food to SLCS students and some home school students on Tuesdays and Fridays,” SLCS Superintendent Stephen Gratto said.
“Our dedicated cafeteria staff is responsible for preparing and packaging the food. Our wonderful aides, custodians, and bus drivers are delivering the food packages, including breakfast and lunch for three days, to the homes of all students who are interested in receiving it.
“Teachers are providing home instruction remotely to students in grades 3-12. Each of these students has been provided with a school Chromebook which they use to access Google Classroom, live video lessons, and other types of virtual instruction."
Gratto added, “Parents of students in grades Pre-K through 2 are the main providers of instruction to their children. However, SLCS teachers are providing them with curriculum information, teaching strategies and on-line tools.
Teachers are expected to provide the equivalent of four hours of instruction each day and the equivalent of two hours of preparation, documentation, and parent/student communication each day. Students are expected to fully participate in lessons and to complete all assignments.”
Willsboro:
According to Willsboro Central School Superintendent Justin Gardner, “Throughout the COVID-19 school closure, Willsboro Central School District is committed to providing high-quality instruction and nutritious meals to all students. We have set up regular deliveries of school meals and instructional materials to each student's home address.
Our teachers are providing instruction to be delivered in electronic and, or, paper format to all students throughout the closure. Cafeteria, maintenance, and transportation staff are all working hard to support the preparation and delivery of food and instructional materials to students.
The dedication and commitment to our students and our school community displayed by all of our district employees has been beyond impressive.”
