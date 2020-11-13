Essex County reports possible exposure at church

LAKE PLACID — Essex County Health Department and Adirondack Health are offering testing Friday to attendees of recent St. Agnes Catholic Church services where COVID-19 exposure may have occurred.
Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said that initial investigation found one person present at the Lake Placid church at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6, and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"We have not been able to link this person’s case to any known exposure, and we have seen an uptick in cases, especially in the Lake Placid/Saranac Lake region," she added.
A post on the St. Agnes website said the parishioner was not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms when they attended Saturday's Mass, during which they sat back near the baptismal font, but did two days later.
The church advised attendees to be conscious of any COVID-19 symptoms and immediately report them to ECHD. The post noted it was not necessary to quarantine.
"Let us keep in prayer all who are suffering from this pandemic and for those who are so compassionately caring for the sick," the post continued. "Together we will make it through this!"
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 13 at the Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds at 5514 Cascade Road in Lake Placid.
Attendees of the noted church services who would like to be tested are asked to pre-register by calling Adirondack Health's COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462.
Essex County continues to maintain the lowest active case count in the tri-county area. Four new cases — including a new hospitalization and a person who has since recovered — were reported Thursday, making for a total of 13 being monitored by ECHD.
