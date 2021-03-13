PLATTSBURGH — Essex County announced one new COVD-19-related death as the North Country reported 24 positive cases Friday.
ESSEX COUNTY
Essex County’s latest death is the county’s 27th since the pandemic began. The Essex County Health Department also reported seven new positive cases with 28 residents in isolation.
It also reported 17,312 total vaccinations administered.
CLINTON COUNTY
The Clinton County Health Department reported 13 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday with 136 residents in isolation. Total cases reported in the county since the pandemic started now stands at 3,966.
Clinton County now has a 39 percent first-dose administered rate among eligible residents, with 26,563 residents receiving at least one dose, according to the New York State Department of Health.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
The Franklin County Health Department reported four new cases Friday, which brings the county’s total to 2,415 since the pandemic started.
The county’s health department reported 154 active cases in the county with 385 residents in isolation or quarantine.
