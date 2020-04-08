ELIZABETHTOWN – Previously-withheld town-by-town COVID-19 totals are now being released by the Essex County Department of Public Health.
The change came after the Essex County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to order the County Health Department to make the information public.
The press had been asking for the data to inform the public, but it was denied on the grounds town-by-town numbers might enable citizens to identify specific patients who had contracted the novel coronavirus.
County Attorney Daniel Manning III said at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that naming the community of residence for COVID-19 victims would not violate federal HIPPA guidelines and would be allowable.
“The only thing we need to hear from Public Health is how many (daily) positives in such-and-such town,” Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said. “All the other details can be left to the people tracing the case.”
Public Health was already providing the home community information to individual town supervisors, some of whom were posting it on social media.
The town-by-town release was needed in the interest of transparency and to cut off false rumors, some supervisors said.
“Last week I received phone calls on people who were rumor mongering,” Supervisor James Monty (R-Lewis) said. “There are people saying this one in that town, and that one in that town. We don’t know who has what.”
Only Supervisor Joseph Giordano (R-Ticonderoga) voted against the resolution, and it passed.
On Tuesday, the most populous town, North Elba, population 8,100, had 3 lab-tested positive cases, the most in the county.
The other lab-confirmed positive cases are: Essex, 2; Crown Point, Keene, Moriah, Westport, all 1 each.
The suspected cases are: Moriah, 2; Ticonderoga, 3; and North Elba and Elizabethtown, both 1.
That makes the total for the county at 16, with 2 new cases added Tuesday.
There are 10 people in isolation, 21 people under a mandatory quarantine order, and 10 people under precautionary quarantine.
Four individuals with COVID-19 have now recovered. Daily updates from Essex County are available at www.facebook.com/EssexCountyPublicHealth.
“We want to urge Essex County residents to treat every public space in the county as a possible site of COVID-19 exposure, regardless of whether cases have been reported in your town or not,” County Public Health Director Linda Beers said in a press release.
“Continue to practice social distancing, stay home as much as possible, and limit the frequency and duration of trips for essential items. We know that we haven’t reached our peak here in the North Country, so we have to remain vigilant.”
She said 115 tests have been processed so far.
“Suspect cases are handled in the same manner as lab confirmed cases,” Beers said.
“We issue a Health Order of Isolation to the individual and begin the contact tracing process to identify contacts of the suspect case. Anyone who is considered at risk of exposure is placed under quarantine.”
Manning cautioned supervisors to only release the number of cases in their town, not any other identifying data such as age.
St. Lawrence County had already been making a victim's town of residence public, but Clinton and Franklin counties have not.
