ELIZABETHTOWN - The Essex County Health Department is reporting two additional suspect cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.
This brings the total number of suspect cases to 7. A suspect case means that a healthcare provider has clinically determined that the patient meets a case definition for COVID-19.
The total number of lab-confirmed positive cases remains at 9.
Currently, there are 10 people in isolation, 21 people under a mandatory quarantine order, and 10 people under precautionary quarantine.
Four individuals have recovered.
A total of 115 tests have been processed to date.
Suspect Cases
Reporting of suspect or confirmed communicable diseases is mandated under the New York State Sanitary Code (10NYCRR 2.10,2.14) which, since February of 2020, includes COVID-19.
The Essex County Health Department has been working with healthcare providers since the beginning of the outbreak to align reporting efforts, the release said.
The guidelines for reporting/coordinating testing have evolved, with the latest change being that providers are now reporting suspect cases to the Essex County Health Department.
The Health Department continually reaches out to providers to ensure that their processes match, the release said.
“Suspect cases are handled in the same manner as lab confirmed cases,” emphasized Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for Essex County.
“We issue a Health Order of Isolation to the individual and begin the contact tracing process to identify contacts of the suspect case. Anyone who is considered at risk of exposure is placed under quarantine.”
Supervisors Make Change
Yesterday, the Essex County Board of Supervisors voted to direct the Essex County Health Department to disclose the name of each individual town where a positive case of COVID-19 exists.
The 9 lab-confirmed positive cases have been reported in the following towns:
Crown Point – 1
Essex – 2
Keene – 1
Moriah – 1
North Elba – 3
Westport – 1
The 7 suspect COVID-19 cases have been reported in these towns:
Elizabethtown – 1
Moriah – 2
North Elba – 1
Ticonderoga – 3
Four individuals have now recovered.
Continue To Be Careful
“We want to urge Essex County residents to treat every public space in the county as a possible site of COVID-19 exposure, regardless of whether cases have been reported in your town or not,” Beers stressed.
“Continue to practice social distancing, stay home as much as possible, and limit the frequency and duration of trips for essential items. We know that we haven’t reached our peak here in the North Country, so we have to remain vigilant.”
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) offers a county-by-county breakdown of testing and positive cases around New York State at https://covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/.
ECHD understands there is some confusion about this information because it doesn’t match what the county is reporting. According to this tracker, as of April 6, NYSDOH notes 7 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Essex County.
ECHD is reporting nine, as noted above.
“This discrepancy occurred because people provided a local address when tested, but do not live in Essex County,” Beers clarified.
“Once the person lists a local address when tested, the results are visible to ECHD and we follow-up by notifying the local jurisdiction where the case resides. We also conduct local contact tracing, as appropriate.”
Daily updates from ECHD are available at www.facebook.com/EssexCountyPublicHealth.
Health Department updates are also streamed online at co.essex.ny.us/Health. Scroll to the bottom of the home page to view them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.