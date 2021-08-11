Essex County readies to require masking for its employees, visitors

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County will require indoor masking for county employees and visitors to its buildings regardless of vaccination status if the local COVID transmission rate shifts to a substantial level.
In July, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance due to delta variant concerns, recommending that everyone in areas of substantial or high transmission wear masks in public indoor settings, even if fully vaccinated, a press release from the Essex County Health Department said.
While breakthrough cases only occur in a small proportion of fully vaccinated people, and these infections tend to be mild, it is possible in some instances that the virus can be spread to others, the health department said.
TRANSMISSION MAP
On the CDC's county-level transmission map, updated daily at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view, counties are highlighted different colors based on their transmission levels: blue for low, yellow for moderate, orange for substantial and red for high.
Over the past few weeks, orange followed by red has continuously crept up the northeast, steadily engulfing New York State. As of Wednesday, Clinton and Essex were the only counties in the North Country that had consistently remained at a level of moderate transmission.
“The delta variant is more infectious and transmissible, we are seeing an increase in cases, and occasionally breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals," ECHD Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement.
"It’s likely only a matter of time before we reach substantial transmission rates, at which point we will align with the CDC and strongly recommend that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, return to mask wearing in indoor public places.”
MASKING REDUCES SPREAD
ECHD, the Essex County Board of Supervisors and County Manager Daniel Palmer support the indoor masking recommendation and will implement the requirement for all county employees, offices and visitors to county buildings if transmission increases, the release said.
“Vaccination is one important mitigation step in the fight against this ever-changing pandemic, but we know that it’s only one piece to the puzzle,” Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland said in a statement.
"What the science tells us, as evident from this past year and a half, is that masking indoors really does reduce spread of the virus, and we encourage all businesses to follow suit if we reach that substantial or high transmission threshold."
LAYERED APPROACH
County transmission levels on the CDC's map can change from day to day or week to week, the health department said. ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh encouraged residents to focus on overall trends rather than daily fluctuations.
“We can see from our recent COVID updates that transmission rates have steadily increased over the last several weeks, even when case numbers have fluctuated during that time period,” she explained.
“If we hit that higher transmission level, where masks are recommended, we would encourage keeping those mask guidelines in place until we see an overall trend of decreasing cases regardless of whether we see daily differences in case numbers."
Beers said the delta variant has required yet another change to the COVID playbook.
“We know that a layered approach — one that incorporates vaccinations, masking, handwashing and disinfection, social distancing, testing and contact tracing — helps to keep COVID from surging in our communities.
"It appears that all of these strategies will be necessary to stop delta or other similarly infectious variants and we have to protect those who are most vulnerable and anyone unable to be vaccinated yet."
CASE COUNTS
Clinton and Essex counties' health departments currently provide COVID case updates on Mondays and Thursday.
On Monday, Clinton County reported 19 new cases since the preceding Thursday. There were 24 people in isolation and 33 in quarantine.
In Essex County, there were 13 newly-detected cases and 18 total.
Franklin County Public Health reported one new case Wednesday and an active total of 22. Sixty-three people were in either isolation or quarantine.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center shared that four new cases were discovered in the southern portion of Akwesasne. There were 11 active cases under the tribe's jurisdiction and six people in quarantine.
More information on the delta variant is available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/delta-variant.html.
