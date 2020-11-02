ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Public Health Department just got three molecular test machines it can use for rapid tests for COVID-19.
The machines came with supplies to perform more than 1,000 tests, along with 800 COVID-19 antigen cards, which do not require a test machine to process and can return results in 15 minutes.
Both molecular polymerase chain reaction and antigen tests can detect active infections and are considered diagnostic.
RAPID TEST PLAN
Essex County Senior Public Health Educator Andrea Whitmarsh said they’re developing a rapid test plan with Hudson Headwaters Health Network, University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Adirondack Health-Adirondack Medical Center to provide the tests.
“They (the rapid tests) are not in use yet; we just received them last week,” she said Monday.
“There are steps that need to be taken in order to get this testing up and running. We’re hoping to be operational within the next couple weeks, if not sooner.”
Use of the molecular machines and cards moves diagnostic testing for COVID-19 from laboratory settings to the point of care.
Essex County has had outbreaks at the Essex Center nursing home in Elizabethtown and Lee House senior apartments in Port Henry, where rapid tests would have been beneficial.
NEW CASES
One site for the new rapid tests might be Elderwood Uihlein Lake Placid Nursing Home in Lake Placid, where one resident was confirmed positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The individual is not hospitalized.
One other new case was reported Monday in Essex County, in the town of North Elba.
“We know that accessing rapid COVID-19 tests in Essex County has been challenging,” said Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers in a news release.
“We’re excited to work with our healthcare providers to improve the availability of rapid testing, which will help us target specific populations that have the most need.”
IRONING OUT DETAILS
The New York State Department of Health wants counties to develop a plan to demonstrate how the tests will be utilized, prioritizing control of new outbreaks or clusters and assisting schools in yellow zones, with consideration to the most vulnerable, at-risk individuals, Whitmarsh said.
“We were able to provide a plan to the state and we’re now in the process of ironing out the details with our partners and getting staff trained to use these materials,” she said.
WORKING QUICKLY
Essex County Medical Director Dr. Michael J. Celotti has been helping with the Beers said.
“We also had to update our laboratory license to include this testing as part of our approved services, so there is work involved before we can begin to roll this out to the community,” Beers said.
“But we’re working quickly to make it happen in time for peak cold and flu season, when we feel it will be most needed.”
Offering rapid testing requires that staff are trained to perform sample collection via nasal swabbing, operation of the machines, and use of the cards.
There are also requirements for documenting and reporting results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.