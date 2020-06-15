ELIZABETHTOWN - The Essex County Youth Bureau is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age (0-18) or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, according to a news release.
Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
Moriah Central School will provide breakfast and lunch, June 29 to August 21. Meals will be delivered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact Roberta Aurilia at 518-546-3301 to sign up.
Ticonderoga Elementary School will provide breakfast and lunch, June 13 to August 21. Meals will need to be picked up by parents or guardians on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Contact Bobbie-Jean Fish at 518-585-7400 to sign up.
Mountain View campus in Elizabethtown will provide breakfast and lunch, July 6 to August 6. Meals will need to be picked up by parents or guardians on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact kendraoulsifer@gmail.com to sign up.
Willsboro United Methodist Church will provide lunch, July 2 to August 13. Meals will need to be picked up by parents or guardians on Monday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Contact Justin Drinkwine at 518-963-8668.
