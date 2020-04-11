LEWIS – The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Essex County Jail to suspend in-person visits to inmates, but now they can make free and reduced price telephone and video calls.
Sheriff David Reynolds previously made the difficult, but medically necessary decision to limit individuals entering the facility, a precaution which includes temporarily suspending in-person visitation.
Visits at the Essex County Jail are normally limited to weekends only, but have been suspended until further notice, Reynolds said.
Texas-based Securus Technologies, a provider of corrections communication technology, then began working with Essex County to provide credits for free and reduced rates for video chats and phone calls.
There is a 50 percent price reduction for 30-minute video visitation sessions for incarcerated individuals and their loved ones during the crisis, and Securus has provided 8,500 free calls to the facility in the last four weeks in addition to that lower rate, Securus spokesman Robert Montano said.
“Securus will continue to update its offerings based on the evolving situation and the needs of specific facilities, but it will continue to provide support to incarcerated individuals throughout the duration of the crisis,” Montano said.
In addition to current offerings, the company will now offer support specifically for incarcerated individuals who fall ill with COVID-19 by providing compassion credits, which are uploaded onto prepaid cards to be distributed by correctional facilities.
Those cards will allow additional free access to Securus phone calls and video connections to ensure COVID-19 patients maintain ongoing communication with loved ones throughout their medical care.
“The impact of the widespread COVID-19 virus has been inconceivable, including the hurdles and obstacles it has created for loved ones to stay connected, especially for those who are incarcerated,” said David Abel, president and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies, in a news release.
“Our organization and our people have been affected, and we are still committed to offering services at free or reduced rates, especially to those individuals who are suffering from COVID-19.”
Across New York state, at other correctional facilities it serves, Securus says it has provided more than 225,000 free credits for digital messages, more than 400 free video visits, and provided incarcerated New Yorkers with credits for a number of free phone calls per week.
Inmates and their families can buy JPay Stamps that are used toward phone calls and emails by prisoners. Securus said it had distributed Nearly 2.5 million free JPay Stamps for close to 400,000 incarcerated individuals nationwide during the pandemic.
They also offered about 2 million free call credits, for nearly 13 million free minutes of phone connection. Majority of calls are 15 minutes in duration, the company said.
