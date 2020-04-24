ELIZABETHTOWN – To try to jumpstart summer tourism, Essex County has suspended collection of its controversial hike in the county’s room occupancy tax.
Because the county is in a declared State of Emergency, Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) was able to temporarily halt a provision of the bed tax that recently increased it from 3 percent to 5 percent.
The increase would have been effective June 1, with occupancy after that date to be at the new rate of 5 percent.
The State of Emergency order by Gillilland means the existing 3 percent will still apply to bookings and contracts made now even though occupancy is after June 1. Most of the room rentals now are blocks of rooms engaged for events such as conferences.
Officials at the Lake Placid-based Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism have estimated Essex County could lose about $13.6 million in tourism-based revenue and $1.8 million in county sales tax due to the coronavirus shutdown, just from March through June. The prediction estimates an 80 percent drop in room occupancy.
"Those are just estimates," ROOST President James McKenna said. "We also estimate that 38 percent of employment in Essex County is tourism based."
In a Zoom teleconference earlier this week, more than 200 business owners and public officials joined the event to discuss how to recover from the downturn in tourism from the COVID-19 stay-home order.
McKenna said his agency is working on various plans, including an Adirondack Wayfarer web site that will detail what’s open and what restaurants are doing takeout.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he’ll phase the state back to life region by region and has displayed a map that shows few COVID-19 cases in the North Country region of northern New York. The governor hasn’t announced any specific dates.
Gillilland said that the lodging and tourist industries have been devastated by COVID-19, and this new scale-back is meant to help the industry and tourism in general.
“This measure was instituted at the request of the hotel/motel and tourism residency communities, keeping in mind that many of the larger bookings for the summer season are made prior to June 1,” Gillilland said in a news release.
“To not institute this measure would cause confusion and hurt the industry.”
He said any room rentals booked after June 1 will still be at the new 5 percent rate. The extra 2 percent was intended to go to towns and local agencies to be used to promote those localities.
Under the Essex County Room Occupancy Tax Law, 95 percent of the existing 3 percent goes to ROOST to market the county, chiefly the Lake Placid area, to visitors.
Some business owners had opposed the 2 percent occupancy tax increase, saying it could reduce room bookings when visitors learned they had to pay 5 percent more to stay in Essex County.
The Essex County Board of Supervisors got the authority to impose the increase OK’d by the state legislature and governor, then passed it at a meeting on Feb. 3.
