ELIZABETHTOWN — The number of deaths associated with an outbreak of COVID-19 at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing has climbed to four as one more person died Tuesday.
The Essex County Health Department reported that there were four new cases Tuesday in the county, three were in connection with the outbreak, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 62.
Of the four new cases, two were Essex Center staff, one was a contact of an Essex Center staff member and one was a community member not associated with Essex Center.
The person who died Tuesday was an Essex Center resident, according to a news release from the Health Department.
The outbreak was discovered last week and health officials have continued to take steps to stem the spread.
There were 33 residents of Essex Center that were positive on Tuesday and 28 staff members also positive.
Three people have been hospitalized.
Essex Center is owned by Bronx-based Centers Health Care, which has many facilities across New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
More information will be added to this story later.
