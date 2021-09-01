ELIZABETHTOWN — A second person from Essex County has died due to COVID-19 this week.
The Essex County Health Department said Wednesday that they were saddened to report the death of a resident at the Elderwood Lake Placid nursing home.
The person was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Feb. 15, 2021, a news release from the Health Department said.
“Past experience tells us that COVID-19 is especially hard on older adults in congregate settings,” Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for Essex County, said.
“As we age, our immune response is not always as robust after vaccination. Immunized older adults remain at higher risk for serious illness and death if they are infected with Sars-CoV-2; however, vaccines continue to be extremely effective at preventing hospitalizations and death, even with the delta variant.”
This latest death brings the COVID-19 death total to 30 in Essex County.
On Tuesday, the department reported that an Essex County resident had passed away in their own home. The cause of death was determined to be COVID-19 illness.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, go to: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/ or check with your local pharmacy or healthcare provider.
