ELIZABETHTOWN — The COVID-19 death toll in Essex County rose to 28 Wednesday as the local health department confirmed that a resident's death in April was due to the disease.
"Knowing for certain that this person died due to COVID is tragic and a reminder of how serious this virus can be for some," Essex County Health Department Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement.
The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported that the person who died was 22-year-old Bryce Laughlin. After moving from Virginia to Lake Placid in March, he contracted COVID-19 and died of pneumonia in April.
He was described as a kind, good person who just wanted to make people laugh, the Enterprise reported.
ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said the cause of death had been "pending" until recently.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Last week, the Press-Republican reported that, based on information shared by Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane, a 17th coronavirus-related death had occurred in Franklin County.
That death report was revoked by Franklin County Public Health.
Kissane said Wednesday that the death had officially been added back to the total.
"Previously a family member had reported the death but (FCPH) retracted the data until it was an official notification," she explained.
"On behalf of Franklin County, we send our condolences to the family for the loss of their loved one."
LOW CASE COUNTS
None of the health departments in the tri-county area reported new cases Wednesday.
Each noted two active cases of the coronavirus.
