ELIZABETHTOWN — The recently released state audit of Essex County’s finances during the pandemic shows the county handled the impact of the crisis well.
Auditors from the Office of the State Comptroller said that Essex County officials “adequately assessed the impact of the pandemic on financial operations while developing estimates for significant revenues and expenditures in the 2021 adopted budget.”
To assess whether local officials adequately considered the impact of the pandemic on their financial operations when developing 2021 fiscal year budgets, the Comptroller’s Office conducted reviews of 20 adopted budgets of various counties, cities, towns and villages across the state.
‘PROLONGED AND CONCERTED EFFORT’
The auditors reviewed the $122.6 million 2021 adopted budget for the county and held interviews with county officials.
The report said that budgeted estimates for revenues and expenditures closely matched actual results, indicating the county had adequately considered the impact COVID-19 on its finances.
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said keeping the county in good financial condition was a team effort.
“The results of this comptroller’s audit highlight the tremendous and disciplined work our county manager, department heads, and the Board of Supervisors have done over the last year and the last several years,” he told the Press-Republican.
“It took a prolonged and concerted effort to have the county financial structure in a strong and resilient condition to successfully weather an unprecedented year of pandemic. Teamwork and focused effort paid off.”
PRAISED DISKIN,
PALMER PLANNING
The review praised County Manager Daniel Palmer and County Treasurer Michael Diskin for their work preparing a tentative budget that was then revised by the County Board of Supervisors and adopted after a public hearing.
In the budget, $24 million comes from property taxes, a $500,000 increase over 2020. The county’s operations are chiefly financed by sales tax, real property taxes, and state and federal aid.
The county provides many services to its residents, including general government support, economic assistance, public health, public safety, road maintenance and solid waste management.
“Our review found that while developing 2021 budgetary estimates for significant revenues and expenditures, County officials adequately considered the pandemic’s impact on financial operations,” Deputy Comptroller Elliott Auerbach wrote.
The audit did say “however, in consideration of the continually new and evolving impacts caused by the pandemic, county officials should carefully monitor their budgeted to actual revenues and expenditures and make amendments to the budget as needed throughout the year.”
