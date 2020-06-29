TICONDEROGA — The Essex County Health Department is asking those who attended the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ticonderoga on June 21 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until July 5.
According to a press release, thorough contact tracing connected with a COVID-19-positive case-patient identified Sunday revealed that the individual had attended the service one week earlier.
"While this person was not sick at the time of this Mass, it does fall within the 48-hour exposure window used as criteria for contact tracing," the release said.
WATCHING CLOSELY
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said St. Mary's was cooperating 100 percent.
"We just hope that this does not end up with any further infections. We’re going to be watching that very closely."
The press release noted that St. Mary's has a comprehensive health and safety plan, including mask-wearing, social distancing and limits on attendance, and that the Health Department is requesting that people monitor their symptoms "out of an abundance of caution."
"Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, headache, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, congestion/runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea," the release continued.
MOST RECOVERED
The Health Department encouraged residents to remain vigilant as New York State moves forward with reopening.
"Wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained, wash hands frequently and stay home if you become sick," the release said.
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Essex County reported 59 cumulative cases of COVID-19, 43 of which were lab-confirmed and 16 of which were suspect cases.
Data provided by the Health Department showed all but one case-patient among residents and inmates had recovered. One person was under isolation and 18 were in quarantine.
'NOT OVER THIS'
Gillilland stressed the importance of wearing a mask, especially if you are congregating indoors for any event.
"We’re not over this," he said. "These changes and these rules are going to be around for quite a while unless there is a scientific breakthrough to combat the virus.
"People shouldn’t be to trying to fight the virus, they should be trying to live with it."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
TESTING
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test in Essex County, individuals can call their health care providers or one of the following testing locations:
• University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital: 518-873-3069
• University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Ticonderoga Campus: 518-585-3927
• Adirondack Health COVID-19 Clinic: 518-897-2462
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.