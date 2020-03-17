SARANAC LAKE — A patient in Essex County has tested positive for the coronavirus, hospital officials here say.
The patient, a county resident, was admitted to the Adirondack Medical Center Friday before being tested and discharged in coordination with the Essex County Health Department, a release from the hospital said.
“The confirmed case has been under quarantine, being monitored by the Essex County Health Department, since Friday, March 13, 2020 upon leaving the hospital,” Essex County Health Department Senior Public Health Educator Andrea Whitmarsh said. “We are following existing protocols for conducting contact tracing to ensure the safety of community members.”
Whitmarsh added that the county does have other COVID-19 tests pending at this time.
Adirondack Health is requiring all employees who can work from home to do so until further notice.
Patients and care partners at Adirondack Medical Center are screened for COVID-19 upon arrival to the facility, and employees working on site are required to self-screen before the start of every work shift.
A press conference with the Essex County Health Department, Essex County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and local healthcare representatives from the University of Vermont Health Network Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, and Adirondack Health is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Essex County Complex in Elizabethtown.
There may be more information at that time, Whitmarsh said.
