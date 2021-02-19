ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department (ECHD) announced Friday that, after consulting with state partners, it was adopting the federal and state guidance to eliminate the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated individuals who had close contact exposure to COVID-19.
The change was to go into effect that same day.
"We are still learning about the virus that causes COVID-19,” Linda Beers, director of public health for Essex County, says a news release.
"The vaccines approved to prevent the disease are new as well, and while they have demonstrated great success at preventing severe and symptomatic COVID-19, we just don’t know yet how long that protection lasts or how much the vaccines reduce transmission to others."
GUIDELINES
Pending official changes to New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) guidance, Essex County residents with known exposure risks — either via contact or travel — will not be required to quarantine if the following circumstances apply at the time of their exposure:
• They are fully vaccinated with a FDA-authorized vaccine product
• They are within 90 days following receipt of the last dose in the series
• They have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure
• Their vaccination status can be verified in the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS), the state’s online portal that allows health care professionals access to vaccination histories
• Travel, if applicable, was to an area in the U.S. covered by the New York State travel advisory.
'BE PATIENT'
Individuals meeting this criteria will still be required to complete a contact tracing interview and may need to quarantine while vaccination status is verified by the health department.
Once the department has confirmed the eligibility of the individual to forego quarantine, that person will be notified.
"Depending on the situation, this verification could occur during the initial contact tracing interview, or it may take some time," Essex County Health Department Director and Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler says in the release.
"We ask that residents be patient while we implement these changes to our current process."
WEAR A MASK
In addition, the efficacy of the vaccines against emerging variants is not known, the department says.
"Until we know more, we are asking all Essex County residents and visitors into our region, fully vaccinated or not, continue to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, and washing hands often,” Beers adds.
Additional updates to NYSDOH and/or CDC guidance regarding quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated individuals will be considered for local adoption, as appropriate.
For more information about ECHD COVID-19 response activities, visit www.co.essex.ny.us/Health or connect with us on Facebook (@EssexCountyPublicHealth).
