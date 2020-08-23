ELIZABETHTOWN - The Essex County Health Department reported seven additional positive COVID-19 cases associated with Essex Center that were identified Saturday.
There are now 49 cases at Essex Center, a nursing facility in Elizabethtown, identified this week: 31 are nursing home residents; 18 are nursing home employees, according to the department.
There have been three deaths, including one patient who was discharged from the Essex Center last week to his home in Clinton County.
ECHD’s involvement with the cluster began last Monday, when they were notified of the first positive COVID-19 case at Essex Center.
Essex Center is owned by Bronx-based Centers Health Care, which has many facilities across New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
