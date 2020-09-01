Essex Center to receive rapid tests

ALVIN REINER/P-R PHOTOAs of Tuesday, 88 cases had been connected to a COVID-19 cluster at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare: 46 residents, 30 staff members and 12 contacts of staff. Six of the residents have died. According to a press release, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which will send rapid testing supplies.