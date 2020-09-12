ELIZABETHTOWN — An 11th Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare resident died of COVID-19 Friday as the total number of cases associated with the outbreak there rose to 102.
The Essex County Health Department reported four new cases among residents, marking 57 infections among that population.
Thirty-three staff members and 12 contacts of staff have also been linked to the cluster.
IN-HOUSE TESTING
Centers Health Care is the Bronx-based company that owns Essex Center.
On Wednesday — the same day that two prior resident deaths were reported — Centers announced its decision to bring most of its COVID-19 testing in-house, and only outsource the remaining testing of residents and staff members to labs that provide a 48-hour turnaround.
"Outsourcing to various labs that were giving a turnaround time of seven-plus days could not be tolerated any further since so many lives depend upon the test results," Centers had said.
Testing turnaround time has been a problem at Essex Center.
Centers Health Care Adirondack Regional Director Grace Pfrodresher has said that, on Monday, Aug. 17, Essex Center received results showing that three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. That was upwards of 19 days after they had been tested.
Coinciding with receipt of those results was the death of a resident, identified by her family as Judy Frennier-Ryan, who tested positive for the virus post-mortem.
Additionally, Frennier-Ryan's roommate became symptomatic and was sent to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital emergency room, where she tested positive.
Prior to that day, Pfordresher said, Essex Center had no idea COVID-19 was in the facility.
RAPID-RESPONSE TESTS
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik recently announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will send rapid-response testing and equipment to Essex Center.
The Elizabethtown facility is noted on a list of prioritized nursing homes set to receive such point-of-care test instruments and tests on the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website.
The document containing that list says it is anticipated those facilities will receive the supplies by the end of this month.
