Essex Center resident COVID-19 deaths reach 10

ELIZABETHTOWN — The COVID-19 death toll among Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare residents has reached 10, according to the latest figures released by the Essex County Health Department.
“We are saddened and devastated again about those residents who have passed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeff Jacomowitz, a spokesperson for Centers Health Care, the Bronx-based health care provider who owns the Elizabethtown facility.
"Our hearts go out to their families and friends during this tough time."
CLUSTER OF 98
No additional cases associated with the cluster — which by Tuesday had grown to 98 — were reported Wednesday.
A total of 53 residents, 33 staff and 12 contacts of staff have been identified since Monday, Aug. 17.
That day, a resident who was later identified by her family as Judy Frennier-Ryan died. A post-mortem COVID-19 test requested by her family came back positive.
John Dancoes — whose family has also been interviewed by The Press-Republican — was released to his Clinton County home the same day. He later developed symptoms, tested positive and died at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
The COVID-19 staff member count includes two positive tests in June and one from July. The Essex County Health Department has said they were counted because it could not be definitively determined they were unrelated to the more recent cases.
IN-HOUSE TESTING
The news of an increase in deaths came on the heels of an announcement by Centers Health Care that the company had decided to bring most of its COVID-19 testing in-house, with some remaining tests outsourced.
"Centers Health Care now tests 800 in-house each day and the company is in the process of ramping up to do 3,200 tests daily," the press release said.
Those that remain outsourced are only going to reference labs that give a 48-hour turnaround.
"Outsourcing to various labs that were giving a turnaround time of seven-plus days could not be tolerated any further since so many lives depend upon the test results."
Jacomowitz said this was a step in the right direction moving into the fall flu season.
"As the company brings testing in-house, we are strongly hoping that this will save lives so to eliminate the lag time of how we were getting the results previously.”
He told The Press-Republican that evaluation of tests for residents and staff was being conducted by Centers Health Care's own lab, and confirmed that the results are sent to the state Department of Health per that agency's instructions.
RAPID TESTS COMING
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) had announced early last week that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) would send rapid-response testing and equipment to Essex Center.
She told The Press-Republican Wednesday that, based on conversations with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the goal was to get those supplies to the facility by this week.
State Department of Health spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said DOH was aware that HHS was "distributing rapid point-of-care diagnostic test instruments and tests for COVID-19 directly to nursing homes" and confirmed that nursing homes in New York state had started to receive the instruments and tests.
He deferred to CMS on if Essex Center had received the tests and equipment and, if not, when it would.
CMS did not return a request for that information, but Essex Center is noted on a list of prioritized nursing homes available through the agency's website.
"We anticipate that all facilities listed in this document will receive a POC (point of care) testing device before the end of September 2020," a document containing that list said.
NEGATIVES MOVED
The Health Department's update noted that 25 Essex Center residents who had tested positive remained so Wednesday, 15 had newly tested negative and three were hospitalized.
Jacomowitz explained that the facility's unit where COVID-19-positive residents are housed is a "red" zone, those with pending results are in the "yellow" zone and the "green" zone is for COVID-19-negative residents.
Residents who have tested negative would be moved to "yellow," per physician instructions, and later to "green," also by order of the doctor, he said.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
